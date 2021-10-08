Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.