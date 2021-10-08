Zacks Investment Research Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Strong Sell

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Due to the ongoing impact of the global semiconductor shortage on industry production, BorgWarner has trimmed its projection for global weighted light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, which is set to limit its near-term revenues. In addition to supply-chain disruptions, soaring commodity and freight costs are likely to dent 2021 margins. BorgWarner is anticipating a net negative impact from commodities in the range of $70-$90 million. High research and development costs are also likely to limit the firm’s margins in 2021. Also, while Delphi buyout boosts BorgWarner prospects, it has elevated the firm's debt levels. Further, on a pure standalone basis, the margin performance of Delphi is not likely to return to pre-COVID levels until 2022. Amid the headwinds, BorgWarner warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.76. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

