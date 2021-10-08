Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.