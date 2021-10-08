Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Hold

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.00. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 163,034 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

