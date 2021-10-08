Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to “Buy”

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

HUBG opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.