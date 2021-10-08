Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. Analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after acquiring an additional 625,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.