Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROVR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of ROVR opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

