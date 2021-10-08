Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) to “Buy”

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $52.32.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

