Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Hold

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Willdan Group stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $424.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Willdan Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Willdan Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.