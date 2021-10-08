Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Trading Down 1.1%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 25,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 279,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

ZME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

