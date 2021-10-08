Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Zimmer Biomet worth $84,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $147.74 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.