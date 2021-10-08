Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $68.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 1380417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

