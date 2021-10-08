Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $68.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 1380417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

