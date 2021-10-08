Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 490 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 448.86.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

