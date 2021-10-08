Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.66

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 10826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

