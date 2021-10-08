Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

ZYNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,103 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 649,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 227,624 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZYNE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,776. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

