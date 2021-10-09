$0.16 EPS Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $115.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.51. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.