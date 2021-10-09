-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Stride reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 349,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

