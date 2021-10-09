-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

IDYA stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $877,945 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

