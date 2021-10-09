-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

APTX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

