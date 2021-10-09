$0.38 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of CIO opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

