$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GTY opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
