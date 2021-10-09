$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

