$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 139,862 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 2,925,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,575. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

