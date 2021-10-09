-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $52.75 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,728. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

