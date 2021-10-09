$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 162,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,264. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

