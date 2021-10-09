$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,388. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

