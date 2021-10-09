$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $119.83. The company had a trading volume of 226,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $121.83.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

