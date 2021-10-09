$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 666,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,845. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

