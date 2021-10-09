$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.50 million and the highest is $115.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $423.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

