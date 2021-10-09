1,585,800 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201,550 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.07. 631,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,711. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

