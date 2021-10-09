16,468 Shares in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $8,148,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,837,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $6,776,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Pontem alerts:

Shares of PNTM stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Pontem Co. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.