$166.52 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce sales of $166.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.24 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $649.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 444,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

