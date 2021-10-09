175,783 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 500,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 407,284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Envista by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $13,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 275,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

