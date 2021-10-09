$190.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post sales of $190.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.66 million to $192.10 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $140.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $753.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,986. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

