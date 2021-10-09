$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.18 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,671. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

