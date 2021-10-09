$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

