$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.