20,826 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 80,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

