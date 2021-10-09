2,459 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

