$256.85 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce $256.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.70 million and the lowest is $246.85 million. PRA Group reported sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $45.52.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

