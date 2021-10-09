2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Up 1.1%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 1,542 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.