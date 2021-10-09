$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.50 million and the lowest is $308.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

