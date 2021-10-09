$33.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $33.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.41 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $31.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.81 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.24. 21,384,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,342,213. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

