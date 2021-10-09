33,100 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

