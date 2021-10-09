$37.35 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report sales of $37.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 106,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,545 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

