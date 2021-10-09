$374.32 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce $374.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.44 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $339.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 4,956,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,915. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,908 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

