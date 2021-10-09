423 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.