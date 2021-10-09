4NEW Hits One Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $34,956.48 and $200.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00227237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00101205 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.