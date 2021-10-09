$500.47 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report $500.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.14 million. Azul reported sales of $149.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 234%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

AZUL opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth about $86,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

