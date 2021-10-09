5,000 Shares in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $421.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.