50,569 Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 609,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

OVID stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $245.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

